Mets lead evaporates in 7-4 loss to Red Sox

The Syracuse Mets and Worcester Red Sox battled back and forth with the Mets taking a 4-1 lead after three innings, but the Red Sox came back and won the game, 7-4, on Thursday night at Polar Park in Worcester, MA. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo began a rehab assignment with Syracuse. As scheduled, Nimmo had three plate appearances, going 0-for-3, and he played three innings in center field.

Worcester (4-5) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Jarren Duran led off with a single and stole second base. Two batters later, Chris Herrmann singled, scoring Duran for a 1-0 Red Sox lead.

Syracuse (2-7) had a powerful response in the top of the second. With two outs, both Johneshwy Fargas and Martin Cervenka walked to put runners at first and second. David Thompson followed with a three-run home run to left field, giving Syracuse a 3-1 lead.

The Mets added a run in the third on a Jake Hager solo homer to lead off the frame for a 4-1 advantage. The home run extended Hager’s hitting streak to a league-high nine games.

The Red Sox trimmed the Mets advantage in the fourth. Herrmann led off with a double, moved to third base on a Yairo Munoz sacrifice bunt, and Herrmann scored on a Michael Gettys single to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Worcester came all the way back in the fifth. Jack Lopez led off with a single. Josh Ockimey followed with a two-run homer to pull the Red Sox even with the Mets, 4-4.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the sixth. With one out, Munoz doubled. A wild pitch moved Munoz to third. After Gettys struck out, Cesar Puello popped a ball up to right-center field that the Mets misplayed for an error that allowed Munoz to score, giving the Red Sox a 5-4 edge.

Worcester added to its lead in the seventh thanks to a Duran two-run homer on a ball he crushed over the right-field wall, making the score 7-4.

Syracuse and Worcester continue their six-game series on Friday night with the fourth game of the series. Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto will be on the mound for the Mets against Red Sox left-hander Kyle Hart. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.