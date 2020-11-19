NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to race at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in over 20 years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race at Watkins Glen International.

The Truck Series schedule includes New York’s home for NASCAR on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The race will be part of a doubleheader that was previously announced with the NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

The weekend will end with the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Race on Sunday, Aug. 8.

We are thrilled to have the Camping World Truck Series return to WGI. Some of the most exciting and iconic finishes in the Truck Series have been on the road courses. To have all the stars of NASCAR race at our historic road course will be an amazing treat for our fans and a great way to showcase the diverse racing of the sport. Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup

The Glen will also welcome two local drivers to the series: Christian Eckes and Stewart Friesen. Eckes is a 2019 ARCA Menards Series champion and is from Middletown. Friesen is from Niagara-On-The-Lake Ontario.

As a rookie in the 2020 series, Eckes has earned a spot in the 10-driver Playoff field.

The schedule for the ARCA Menards Series 2021 season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television network information for all NASCAR sanctioned series races will also be announced at a later date.

