NE10 Conference votes to cancel formal winter sports conference competition, championships

(WSYR-TV) — The Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents voted on Tuesday to cancel the formal regular season and championship competition in the Conference’s seven winter sports.

The sports affected include men’s basketball, women’s basketball, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, and men’s ice hockey.

While the Council elected to cancel formal NE10 winter competitions and championships in 2021, each member institution will retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter.

Teach activities, practice, training opportunities, and contests against the outside competition will be determined by each institution but should adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations.

Read the full press release from NE10 below:

“Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region, the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents voted on Tuesday December 15 to cancel formal regular season and championship competition in the Conference’s seven winter sports. Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women in basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming & diving as well as men’s ice hockey.



While the Council has elected to cancel formal NE10 winter competition and championships in 2021, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter. Team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each member institution but shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations.



The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition. The Conference remains committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports, whose 2020 seasons were cancelled at the outset of the pandemic. No decision has yet been made regarding the resumption of fall sports. A determination will be made in January.”