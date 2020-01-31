New York sportsbooks ready for first ever legal wagering on the Super Bowl in the state

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time ever, wagers can be made legally in New York State on the Super Bowl.

Places like del Lago Resort and Casino are expecting a big crowd Sunday at their DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fans have already been making wagers on a long list of possible bets.

“It’s new, obviously first time for it. The staff has been warming up for it the last 17 weeks, with the Bills doing well this year it’s been busy every week so they’re ready for an even bigger game this week,” says Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager at del Lago Resort & Casino.

del Lago’s DraftKings Sportsbook opened last summer just in time for football season.

Peter Gilman was one fan using the automated kiosks, open 24/7 at del Lago, to make some small Super Bowl wagers.

“It’s very exciting, glad I can come here and I don’t either have to go to Atlantic City, drive there, or go to Vegas,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Young says del Lago has seen what the sportsbook means for the entire property.

“It’s brought in a different clientele, some new people that haven’t been to del Lago before now come and get to experience all the amenities. We’ve seen busier restaurants, more table game play, more slot play, hotel pickup on Sundays,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Under New York State law all of the bets have to be tied to game performance.

“We don’t have the coin flip that you’ve heard so much about in Vegas, but we do have anything you can think of to bet on a player, who’s going to score a safety or not,” Young explains.

The New York Gaming Commission last June unanimously approved rules and regulations for licensing, opening and operating sports betting facilities across Upstate New York.

New York became the 14th state to legalize some form of sports betting since a May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law that had effectively limited sports books to Nevada.

The rules have some limits: players can only make bets in person in the sports lounges at the state’s four new commercial and the region’s seven full-service Indian nation-owned casinos.

Bettors are also not allowed to bet on New York college teams, or on collegiate events taking place within New York State.

