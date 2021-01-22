New York appears to allow ‘higher-risk’ school sports to resume on Feb. 1; Onondaga Co. Exec. McMahon pleased

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It appears as though Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office announced on Friday that they will allow “higher-risk sports” to resume on Feb. 1.

With approval from the state, it appears as though county governments have the right to continue the ban if specific localized health concerns are a factor.

High-risk sports at the high school-level include basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling.

Until this change, New York State had banned sports during the pandemic. Athletes were allowed to practice, but they were unable to play competitively.

Guidance from the state includes the following:

“Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).”

The state said that local health departments should consider the following factors when deciding on whether to allow higher-risk sports and recreational activities:

Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area

Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity

Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted on Friday that Onondaga County would have these winter sports starting on Feb. 1.

.@OnondagaCounty We will work with Section 3 Athletics, School Districts, and Athletic Directors over the next week. We will have a winter Sports Season starting 2/1 in @OnondagaCounty. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 22, 2021

Read the full guidance from the state below: