Giants agree to terms with free agent CB Logan Ryan

Q: Is it a different dynamic because the roster size is reduced and you are allowed to carry 16 on the practice squad? You are only cutting, after signing your practice “squaders”, about 11 players. Does that help you because most of the guys who are here, you are building something with all of them and a lot of them are staying in the building? Is it tougher because not as many guys have the specter of being cut hanging over their heads?

A: I think what you’re asking is true. I think there is a slightly different dynamic with that because you have the expanded practice squad roster as well as the ability to keep veterans who previously would not have been eligible for the practice squad. Keeping them alive this year, that’s a whole different dynamic that I’m sure everyone in the league is discussing in their own buildings, I know we are. This time of year, it’s tough for the players, it’s tough for the coaches as well. This is a time of year, look you have a lot of players wondering where they’re at. As coaches, we try to assure them, worry about what they can control. That’s coming out every day, doing a good job in meetings absorbing information, practice well, compete. We’re in the business of trying to keep as many good football players as we can. As coaches right now, it’s a tough transitional phase in terms of we’re going through our own roster. We’re going through training camp making sure that we do the best job of evaluating our own roster. At the same time, we have to start our own preparations for the first game of the year. Obviously, we start on Monday night so it’s a shorter week getting ready for Chicago in Week 2. This is a time of year we are preparing for a lot of different scenarios game wise, roster wise. The one thing I would say is, the unfortunate thing is you don’t have control over a lot of your players once you have to cut to 53. By rule, they are exposed to waivers. There’s a lot of movement throughout the NFL. People are looking at our roster. They are evaluating our players based on what they had on college tape or previous NFL tape. We don’t have complete control over that. In a perfect world you keep as many players as you can every year. That’s just not the reality of it. I do agree with the first part that you asked. I do think there is a certain different dynamic based on the size of the practice squad.