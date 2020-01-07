Giants hire Patriots’ Joe Judge as new head coach

(NEWS10) — It may not be the guy people expected, but the Giants have found their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting the team has reached a deal with current Patriots Special teams and Wide Receiver coach, Joe Judge. The Giants fired their previous head coach, Pat Shumur, after two seasons with the team. He posted a record of 9-23.



Owners John Mara and Steve Tisch chose to keep General Manager Dave Gettleman amid rumors he would be fired as well. Gettleman admitted he made a mistake in thinking the team could rebuild and win at the same time.

This will be Judge’s first head coaching stint in the NFL. He inherits a lot of youth in QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and a defense that is among the youngest in the league.



Details of Judge’s contract have not yet been reported.