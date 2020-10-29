Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced a player in the organization has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released this morning, the team says they were made aware of the positive test late last night.
“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated.
All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.
Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule.”
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the player in question is a member of the offensive line.
It is unclear at this time how the positive test result impacts the team’s week 8 match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is currently scheduled to be played Monday night at Metlife Stadium.
UPDATE: 11:00 A.M.
Jordan Raanan, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter for the New York Giants, is reporting the player who tested positive is OL Will Hernandez.
UPDATE: 11:11 A.M.
Paul Schwartz of the NY Post is reporting eight players and two coaches were told to stay home and self-isolate.
We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App