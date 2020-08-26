Injury News: Rookie S Xavier McKinney suffers fractured foot, LB David Mayo has torn meniscus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Giants announced two injuries on Wednesday afternoon dealing a major blow to a defense that looked prime to make significant improvements on last season.

Rookie Safety Xavier McKinney, drafted in the second round of April’s draft out of Alabama, suffered a fracture in his left foot. He will undergo surgery later this afternoon and miss at least 10 weeks.

Linebacker David Mayo, who played well last season filling in for the injured rookie Ryan Connelly, suffered a torn meniscus, and is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow. Mayo played in all 16 games last year, his sixth season in the league, and first with the Giants.

Both players are expected to begin the season on injured reserve.