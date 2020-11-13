NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 10

by: Jared Phillips

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the Giants’ second win of the season against the Washington Football Team, debating on whether Daniel Jones should be expected to be a game manager for the Giants, and looking ahead to week ten’s matchup against Philadelphia, who they just lost to back in week seven.

