NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 13

NY Blitz

by: Jared Phillips

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the Giants’ win over Cincy and new lead in the NFC East, breaking down what the offense may look like with Colt McCoy filling in for an injured Daniel Jones, and looking ahead to where the Giants may need to steal a win in order to maintain control of the division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected