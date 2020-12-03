NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 13

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the Giants’ win over Cincy and new lead in the NFC East, breaking down what the offense may look like with Colt McCoy filling in for an injured Daniel Jones, and looking ahead to where the Giants may need to steal a win in order to maintain control of the division.
