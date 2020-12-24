NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 15

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz. From a frustrating loss at home to Arizona to the struggles of the offense and the defense coming back down to earth, they break down what the Giants need to do in order to catch Washington in the division race and how they can knock off the Browns Sunday night.
