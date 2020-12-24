NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 16

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz. After back to back losses to playoff caliber teams, Jared and Michael discuss how the Giants don’t stack up to playoff caliber teams, who is better off starting at quarterback for the Giants right now, what is on the Giants’ Christmas wish list, and take a quick look at this weekend’s matchup with the Ravens.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App