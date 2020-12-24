NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 16

NY Blitz

by: Jared Phillips

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz. After back to back losses to playoff caliber teams, Jared and Michael discuss how the Giants don’t stack up to playoff caliber teams, who is better off starting at quarterback for the Giants right now, what is on the Giants’ Christmas wish list, and take a quick look at this weekend’s matchup with the Ravens.

