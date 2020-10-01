NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- It's no secret the Giants offensive line has been less than stellar over the last few seasons, but the 2020 group of big guys have taken things to a new low.

Pro Football Focus has them ranked dead last for pass blocking. Daniel Jones has been pressured on 41.5% of drop-backs this season, tied for third-most in the league. He's been sacked nine times through three games.