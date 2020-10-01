NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 4

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 36-9 loss to the 49ers in week three, discussing what real changes Joe Judge needs to make in order to get his first win, and looking ahead to week four’s matchup with a tough Los Angeles Rams team.
