NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 6

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 37-34 loss to the Cowboys in week five, discussing signs of life from the offense and breakdowns from the defense, and looking ahead to week six’s matchup against Washington and their dangerous front four.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App