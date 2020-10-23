NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 7

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including breaking down the Giants’ 20-19 win over Washington in week six, discussing the stellar play of the defense particularly on their 2-point conversion stop, and looking ahead to week seven’s matchup against a banged up Philadelphia Eagles team.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App