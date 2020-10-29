NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 8

NY Blitz

by: Jared Phillips

Posted: / Updated:

Jared Phillips and Michael Barth give a preview of what’s to come on this week’s edition of the NY Blitz, including discussing the latest on the Giants positive COVID-19 test, breaking down the Giants’ 22-21 loss to Philadelphia in week seven, and looking ahead to week eight’s matchup against Tom Brady and the tough to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected