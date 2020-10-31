NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 8

Michael Barth and Jared Phillips do a deep dive on this week’s QB matchup from a fantasy perspective, breaking down Tom Brady’s history against the Giants and Daniel Jones’ first (and likely best) career start against the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady

Brady’s a top five fantasy QB seven games into this season, but in seven career games against the Giants the numbers have been entirely average. 288 yards per game, a shade over one touchdown per game and nearly one interception per game for the hall of famer, but this Giants defense is lesser than those Brady has seen in the past. They’re giving up around 17 fantasy points a game to opposing QBs, and Brady put up 36 last week against the Raiders. Brady is an obvious start, but anything can happen under the Monday night lights.

Daniel Jones

In one career start against the Bucs, Daniel Jones shined. 336 yards through the air and four total touchdowns, that adds up to 31 fantasy points — one of his best performances as a pro — and that Tampa Bay defense was not much different personnel-wise than the one he’ll see this year. However, they’re only giving up 12.2 fantasy points a game to opposing QBs. They’ve got three or more sacks in five games this season, and at least one interception every week except week one. If you’re desperate, take a chance on Daniel Jones, but there are certainly more favorable matchups out there.