NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 7

The Giants are looking to make it two in a row in a short week against one of the most banged up teams in the NFL.

Seems like a great opportunity for Big Blue, but that banged up team is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are pretty much used to making it work with replacement level talent. No matter who the Eagles trot out around them, the Giants know what Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz are capable of every time they step on the field.

The Eagles head into Thursday with just two of eleven projected offensive starters, quarterback Carson Wentz and center Jason Kelce. Wentz found himself in a similar scenario late last season, taking practice squad players like Boston Scott and Greg Ward to the postseason, and that’s what he’s looking at here in week seven.

The Giants aren’t focused on who won’t be on the field, because stopping the guys who will be out there will be a challenge given how little they’ve seen them in game action.

“This is not something new where they’ve had to change personnel and they’ve had bumps and bruises throughout the year,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said.

“They do a phenomenal job of managing personnel, keeping everybody ready, and they strong together whoever can play in the game, and they’re very productive, very explosive, and there’s a reason they’ve been so successful,” Judge added.

“I have never seen them play in a game before and I already know of them,” Giants defensive back Logan Ryan said. “However the Eagles decide to use them, they decide to use them.”

“We just gotta run our play and execute our play versus their play, and may the best play win, and may the best fundamentals win,” Ryan said.

The 1-5 Giants are very much still in the NFC East picture with a road win in Philly Thursday night.