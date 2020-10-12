RECAP: Giants fall to 0-5 in last-second loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants defense, left, lines up against the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants 37-34 on Sunday.

Michael Gallup made two spectacular sideline catches on throws from Dalton, the second a 38-yarder to the New York 16. The Cowboys ran the clock down to 3 seconds, and Greg Zuerlein had his second game-ending kick of the season, from 34 yards.

Prescott was going down in the arms of defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter when the Dallas quarterback’s lower right leg got caught under Ryan and appeared to snap.

Prescott reached for the leg as he writhed in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle away from his leg. He was fighting back tears as he was carted off with a cast on the leg. Most of Prescott’s teammates rushed to greet him, as did several New York players, including Ryan.

The team said Prescott had a fracture dislocation of the right ankle and was taken to a hospital, where surgery was planned later in the day.

Dalton was Cincinnati’s starter for nine seasons before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last spring and Dalton signed a one-year deal to be Prescott’s backup.

Dalton and rookie center Tyler Biadasz fumbled an exchange on Dalton’s first full series, setting up Devonta Freeman’s 4-yard scoring run and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas’ 2-point conversion catch for a 34-31 lead for the Giants (0-5).

After Dallas got even and forced a New York punt, Gallup made a toe-dragging 19-yard catch. Then Gallup made an over-the-shoulder grab with Dion Lewis running stride for stride. Both catches held up on review.

The Cowboys (2-3), who trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter for their fourth straight game with a double-digit deficit, extended their lead when Ezekiel Elliott ran in from 12 yards out to make it 31-23 three plays after Prescott’s injury. Elliott had 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Full Box Score

PASSING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 20/33, 222 yards, Fumble lost

DAL

Dak Prescott: 14/21, 166 yards, INT

Andy Dalton: 9/11, 111 yards

Cedrick Wilson: 1/1, 11 yards, TD

RUSHING

NYG

Devonta Freeman: 17 car, 60 yards, TD

Wayne Gallman: 5 car, 24 yards

Evan Engram: 2 car, 9 yards, TD

Elijhaa Penny: 1 car, 3 yards

Daniel Jones: 2 car, -7 yards

DAL

Ezekiel Elliot: 19 car, 91 yards, 2 TD

Tony Pollard: 6 car, 30 yards

Dak Prescott: 2 car, 7 yards

RECIEVING

NYG

Darius Slayton: 8 rec, 129 yards

Golden Tate: 4 rec, 42 yards

Devonta Freeman: 2 rec, 27 yards

Evan Engram: 1 rec, 16 yards

Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 7 yards

Dion Lewis: 2 rec, 1 yard

DAL

CeeDee Lamb: 8 rec, 124 yards

Michael Gallup: 4 rec, 73 yards

Amari Cooper: 2 rec, 23 yards

Cedrick Wilson: 4 rec, 22 yards

Ezekiel Elliot: 1 rec, 14 yards

Blake Bell: 1 rec, 13 yards

Dak Prescott: 1 rec, 11 yards, TD

Dalton Schultz: 1 rec, 6 yards

Tony Pollard: 2 rec, 2 yards

KICKING/PUNTING

NYG

Graham Gano: 4/4 FG, Long 55

Riley Dixon: 2 punts, 104 yards (1 inside 20)

DAL

Greg Zuerlein: 3/3, Long 40

Chris Jones: 2 punts, 87 yards