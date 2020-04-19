Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones among league leaders in merchandise sales

NY Blitz

by: Jonas Miller

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The NFLPA released the list of 50 players who lead the league in merchandise sales between March 1st and February 29th. Saquan Barkley ranked 11th, and Daniel Jones, coming off his first season in the league, ranked 28th. See the full list here.

