Three more NYG players test positive for COVID-19; contact tracing underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced on Twitter this morning that three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and have subsequently been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Giants Statement (1/2): Over the course of last night, we were notified that three players have tested positive for COVID-19. The players were immediately notified to self-isolate, and the contact tracing process is underway. Because of the bye week, the office is closed today. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

(2/2): Players & coaches will resume work Mon. with adjusted schedule. Giants & all teams are operating under the NFL's intensive protocol for remainder of the season. In all matters relating to positive results & close contacts we're working with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. https://t.co/keev9SXGCV — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

It is unclear at this time who the players are.

On Monday, the team announced K Graham Gano had tested positive for the virus. At that time, no other players were considered to be at a high risk of exposure.

The Giants (3-7) are on their Bye this week and return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.