In this week’s NY Blitz…
New York Giants fans gave Eli Manning a proper send off.
The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback helped the Giants snap a nine-game losing streak in their game against The Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Taking a look at what would be the best outcome for the franchise this week and the rest of the season, is Daniel Jones healthy to play?
Week 15: NY Blitz Digital Huddle
