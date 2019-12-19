Closings
Week 15: NY Blitz Digital Huddle

NY Blitz

by: Katya Guillaume

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s NY Blitz…

New York Giants fans gave Eli Manning a proper send off.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback helped the Giants snap a nine-game losing streak in their game against The Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Taking a look at what would be the best outcome for the franchise this week and the rest of the season, is Daniel Jones healthy to play?

