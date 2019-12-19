In this week’s player profile, we are taking a closer look at Nick Gates.
Gates is a second year offensive lineman, he signed on as rookie free agent last year with The Giants.
He made his second start of the season last week against Miami and was the team’s highest graded offensive lineman with 82.1 overall grade.
Week 15: NY Blitz Player Profile
