NYSPHSAA: ‘High-risk’ sports still practice only; fall season must be done by Dec. 31

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has released its guidance for fall, winter and spring high school sports.

In the guidance, the NYSPHSAA said that for sporting events, responsible parties must limit spectators to two people per player.

All spectators must remain six feet apart from those not in their household.

Masks must be worn in common areas and situations where six feet of distancing cannot be done.

Some highlights:

-Practice for fall sports begins 9/21

-Games can begin after 10 days of practice (f'ball/v'ball/cheerleading are still practice-only)

-Modified/JV decisions are up to individual school districts

-Remote learners are allowed to play

-No regional/state tournaments https://t.co/lTUCx1UJ0P — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) September 5, 2020

Practices for fall sports begin on Sept. 21. Games for low risk and moderate risk sports can begin after 10 days of practice.

Low and moderate risk sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, girl’s swimming & diving and girl’s tennis.

High-risk sports include football, volleyball and cheerleading.

High-risk sports are still practice only.

Low Risk per NYSDOH

Greatest ability to maintain physical distance and/or be performed individually

Greatest ability to avoid touching of shared equipment, clean and disinfect any equipment between uses by different individuals or not use shared equipment at all

Moderate Risk per NYSDOH

Limited ability to maintain physical distance and/or be done individually

Limited ability to avoid touching of shared equipment, clean and disinfect equipment between uses by different individuals or not use shared equipment at all

High-Risk per NYSDOH

Least ability to maintain physical distance and/or be done individually

Least ability to avoid touching of shared equipment, clean and disinfect equipment between uses by different individuals or not use shared equipment at all

As for "high-risk sports" like f'ball/v'ball/cheerleading:

-NYSPHSAA is "seeking clarification" about what practice activities will be allowed

-It's possible for these sports to be moved to spring

-Only state officials can change the guidelines

-Fall season must be done by 12/31 https://t.co/lTUCx1UJ0P — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) September 5, 2020

There will also be no regional or state tournaments this fall. However, sections can host a sectional championship for the fall. Sections may scheduled a tournament following their regular season, which will be 15 weeks.

As of right now, winter and spring sports will have regional and state championships. But, that is subject to change.

The NYSPHSAA also said that remote learners will still be allowed to play.

The NYSPHSAA will waive the seven-day rule starting on Oct. 12 to allow schools and teams more days to complete the fall schedules.

According to the document, only state officials can change these guidelines.

Fall Sports (Sept. 21 – TBD)

Sections will determine fall sports end date; cannot exceed 15 weeks

No regional or state championships

Practice requirements: 10 practices for all fall sports; 12 for football and gymnastics; training for golf

Low and moderate risk sports may practice: Cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, girl’s swimming & diving, girl’s tennis

These teams must play games within their section or league until Oct. 19; games may be played beyond a school’s section or league after Oct. 19

High-risk sports may practice, but cannot participate in games: Cheerleading, football, volleyball

The seven-consecutive day rule is waived starting on Oct. 12

No change to game/contest limits

Modified/junior varsity is an individual school district’s decision

Fall season must be completed by Dec. 31

Winter Sports (Nov. 30 – TBD)

Revised start date of Monday, Nov. 30

Sections determine when winter sports end; cannot exceed 22 weeks

State championships are as scheduled, but are subject to change

Spring Sports (March 15 – TBD)

Sections determine when spring sports end; cannot exceed 15 weeks

State championships are as scheduled, but are subject to change

Important Dates

Sept. 21: First official fall sport practice date per New York State Department of Health guidance for low, moderate and high-risk sports

Oct. 12: Seven consecutive day rule waived; this will allow teams to participate or practice on seven consecutive days starting on Oct. 12

Oct. 19: First date that low and moderate risk sports can play outside of their section or league; until Oct. 19 low and moderate risk sports will be restricted to playing in their section or league

Nov. 30: Winter sports official start date; the original date was Nov. 16. Adjusting the start date will allow the fall season to have two additional weeks

Dec. 31: Fall season must end by this date

March 15: Spring sports official start date; subject to change

To read the full document, look below: