Oswego County Health Department issues guidance for high-risk sports

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has released guidance for high-risk sports.

The department created a detailed policy in response to the announcement made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where he said that high-risk youth sports were allowed to resume on Feb. 1.

Ice hockey, baseball, contact lacrosse, rugby, competitive cheerleading, group dance, volleyball, and wrestling are among the sports in the high-risk category.

Each local county health department is responsible for defining the requirements for allowing high-risk sports. The Oswego County Health Department said that some area schools have decided not to run wrestling programs this school year.

The state’s decision to permit higher risk sports and recreation activities does not mean that their risk has changed. Any time people are gathered, there is a risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which can lead to serious medical conditions and even death. Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang

Huang said that student-athletes can participate in organized recreational leagues and K-12 sponsored high-risk school sports in Oswego County under the following guidelines:

Sports activities will be placed on pause if the seven-day rolling average of test positivity is more than 8% in the CNY region.

The health department reserves the right to pause all high-risk sports should Oswego County experience a spike in infection rates.

School districts and youth sports leagues must follow the New York State “Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”

School districts and recreational leagues must submit plans to the county health department at the following email: healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com.

Spectators, which include family members, fans, and volunteers not needed for event operation, are prohibited from attending events at this time. However, schools and leagues should include spectators when they develop their plans, as this decision may change in the future.

Car-pooling and overnight travel are discouraged.

New York State social distancing and other guidelines should be followed.

Each school’s medical director has to approve the district or school’s participation in high-risk sports. The health department recommends that the school board of education or board of directors also approve participation in each specific sport.

Travel to and from interstate competitions is prohibited.

Huang said that COVID-19 might spread in locker rooms, school buses, and other areas in addition to sports event venues.

Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus. Masking, distancing, and other mitigation measures reduce but do not eliminate, the risk. Further, there is significant risk of transmission to those in the home of an infected student-athlete. Ultimately, the decision falls on a parent or guardian to decide whether they will allow their child to participate in a given sport or activity. Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang

You can find more information by clicking here or here.

Those who have questions can also call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.