PODCAST: Pass the Salt with Erik Columbia – Ep. 1 Rob Cesternino

Sports

by: Erik Columbia

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Welcome to the first edition of Pass the Salt: A Sports & Entertainment Conversation Podcast with Erik Columbia. 

On this premiere, Erik gives his insights on what the pod is going to be (0:00-3:47) before delving into the complicated world of the transfer portal in college athletics (3:48-16:10). After that, Erik talks with Survivor legend, SUNY Oswego Alum and RHAP founder Rob Cesternino about his journey from the island to becoming a leader in podcasting about reality television (16:11-57:45).  

Let’s get ready to Pass the Salt! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area