PODCAST: Pass the Salt with Erik Columbia – Ep. 1 Rob Cesternino

(WSYR-TV) — Welcome to the first edition of Pass the Salt: A Sports & Entertainment Conversation Podcast with Erik Columbia.

On this premiere, Erik gives his insights on what the pod is going to be (0:00-3:47) before delving into the complicated world of the transfer portal in college athletics (3:48-16:10). After that, Erik talks with Survivor legend, SUNY Oswego Alum and RHAP founder Rob Cesternino about his journey from the island to becoming a leader in podcasting about reality television (16:11-57:45).

Let’s get ready to Pass the Salt!