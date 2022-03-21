(WSYR-TV) — Colgate’s leading scorer, Nelly Cummings, has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello.

Cummings, who averaged 14.7 points per game this season, led the Raiders to their third NCAA Tournament berth in four years. In a 67-60 loss to Wisconsin, Cummings led Colgate with 20 points and 6 assists. He was a first team all-Patriot League selection this season and was a second team selection in 2021.

Since transferring from Bowling Green, Cummings saw his PPG average increase every year. Always a consistent threat from outside the arc, Cummings drained 36% from three-point range this season.

Cummings leaves Colgate as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately.