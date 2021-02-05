Restaurants gearing up for the Super Bowl

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants are prepping for a big weekend of business as we look ahead to the Super Bowl.

Businesses are thankful to be able to cash in after zone restrictions were lifted last week.

One of those businesses — Genesee Brew House — has gotten creative with their to-go orders.

The restaurant is offering to-go tailgate platters for people to take home since bars and restaurants are required to close by 10 p.m. in New York State.

It’s February. February is the worst month in the business. Everyone who owns a bar knows they gotta get through to March and spring weather. This day at the beginning can really catapult some things. Hopefully what we’re trying to do with to-go food shows people we are doing different things than they expected. Carl Falk — Front House Manager at Genesee Brew House

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.