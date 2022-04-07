(WSYR-TV) — Thursday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 8. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for Thursday’s postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Thursday’s date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Courtesy of the SYRACUSE METS