Sabres announce #ReturnToRoyal with new uniforms Sports by: Evan Anstey Posted: Aug 11, 2020 / 12:36 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 11, 2020 / 12:36 PM EDT BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres are returning to royal blue. The team showed off their new uniforms Tuesday morning after teasing their #ReturnToRoyal on social media. Take a look! We've gone royal. 🤩#ReturnToRoyal | @RoswellPark pic.twitter.com/ewVf2sfBbN— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020 Lovin' the new look 😍See more photos: https://t.co/8NSC5AfGRe pic.twitter.com/6Lcu49IESh— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 11, 2020
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App