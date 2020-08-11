Sabres announce #ReturnToRoyal with new uniforms

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres are returning to royal blue.

The team showed off their new uniforms Tuesday morning after teasing their #ReturnToRoyal on social media.

Take a look!

