SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — The Salt City Renegades, the squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships.

The Renegade’s won the East Region Title the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Now, they’re preparing to take on the best from across the nation. Football-rich states like Texas, California and Florida will all be competing.

The Renegade’s roster is made up of kids from all across Central New York. From Fulton and Auburn, to Liverpool and the city of Syracuse.