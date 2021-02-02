Syracuse area state senator pushes to ‘Let Them Perform’ fine arts in school

(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday marks the second day that high schools in New York State can hold high-risk winter sports practices if local health departments allow it.
But, there are many fine arts programs and even physical education classes that remain sidelined.
State Sen. John Mannion wants that to change. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Mannion on Tuesday about these issues.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
