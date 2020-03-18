Send NewsChannel 9 your Highlights from Home

Closings
(WSYR-TV) — With so many students now home from school, the NewsChannel Sports Team is asking to share your Highlights from Home!

Any pictures or videos of sports or games that you or your kids are playing in the basement, backyard or the driveway can be sent to us!

Send these photos or videos to sports@localsyr.com or to our Facebook page!

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

