Solvay School District moves fall sports to March

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Solvay School District has announced that it is moving fall sports to March.
They decided to move soccer and cross country so that all fall sports will begin in March.
According to the release, the decision was based on the following:
- Not wanting to jeopardize the two days of in-person learning
- The cross country course is currently closed
- The district feels that soccer is not a low-risk sport
- Both soccer and cross country will have the same length of season in “Fall 2”
The district also said there will be no league championships or sectional play in either season.
Read the full letter from the district below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Texas activists rally to end ‘political persecution’ of Juarez labor lawyer
- Border agent allegedly violated woman’s civil rights by forbidding cellphone recording of arrest
- Fayetteville man accused of sexually abusing a ‘physically helpless’ individual
- 1 Tully Central School District student tests positive for COVID-19
- 1 in hospital after shooting on Barrett Street in Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App