Some sweet news for Buffalo Bills fans

AKRON, N.Y. (WSYR) — Perry’s Ice Cream Company, Inc., Upstate New York’s favorite ice cream, launches a sweet new flavor for Buffalo Bills fans. The flavor, “Hey-Ey-Sundae!”, blends delicious nougat ice cream with salty caramel swirls and brownie dough pieces. This new flavor also kicks off a charitable partnership with the Buffalo Bill’s Foundation, a charity focused on addressing child hunger in the Western New York region. Perry’s Ice Cream will make a donation for with every purchase and has already donated an additional $5,000 for Giving Tuesday.

Perry’s Ice Cream is the official ice cream of the Buffalo Bills, and this is the fourth new flavor created by this partnership. Previously inspired flavors include “Brownie Blitz”, “Rockpile to the Ralph”, and “Sundae at the Ralph”.

This new flavor will be available at retailers across Western New York, Central New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania. To learn more, including where to find Perry’s, visit perrysicecream.com.