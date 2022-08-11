(WSYR-TV) — Golf has been a big part of Brayden’s life, as he’s been playing the game since he could walk.

“My plastic clubs when I was nine months,” says Brayden Thomas, a 10-year-old golfer from DeWitt. “And then my dad gave me really small actual clubs and I’ve been a member of drumlins since I was two.”

As Thomas got older, he got better and better and he now puts in about 100 hours a week year-round.

“Depending on what I have to do and stuff. Like even if I’m not at the golf course, I’ll be putting downstairs or hitting my net outside,” Thomas says.

Brayden was just one of 65 kids from all over the world that qualified for the Optimist Golf Tournament in Miami, where he finished 19th overall and 2nd for his graduating class of 2,030.

“It just makes me feel proud of myself that I’ve made it this far to see how good I am because I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Thomas continues.

Even with his young age, Brayden doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. He currently plays in the CNY Jr. PGA team in the 12 and 13-year-old division. For those who have dreams and aspirations like Brayden, the golf star has some advice to share:

“Number one, don’t give up, even if it’s one bad whatever if you want to call it, a game or round or whatever, and just keep on practicing.”