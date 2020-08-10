ACC Athletic Directors meeting today, discussing future of sports in the fall

(WSYR-TV) — According to ESPN, ACC Athletic Directors are meeting Monday morning, a day earlier than scheduled, after commissioners of the Power 5 Conferences met Sunday.

There is growing concern around the fall sports season for college athletics and its safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions include the possibilities of cancelling or postponing the upcoming season.