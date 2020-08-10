ACC Athletic Directors meeting today, discussing future of sports in the fall

(WSYR-TV) — According to ESPN, ACC Athletic Directors are meeting Monday morning, a day earlier than scheduled, after commissioners of the Power 5 Conferences met Sunday.
There is growing concern around the fall sports season for college athletics and its safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Discussions include the possibilities of cancelling or postponing the upcoming season.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How One CNY Toy Maker Is Giving Back This Upcoming Holiday Season
- Make Your Eyes Stand Out With This Easy Look
- Central New Yorker Raising Funds To Support People of Lebanon
- Listen: Governor Cuomo holds conference call to update COVID-19
- Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping 1, fire union says
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App