ACC Athletic Directors meeting today, discussing future of sports in the fall

Sports News
Posted: / Updated:
ACC Logo_1552185440956.png.jpg

(WSYR-TV) — According to ESPN, ACC Athletic Directors are meeting Monday morning, a day earlier than scheduled, after commissioners of the Power 5 Conferences met Sunday.

There is growing concern around the fall sports season for college athletics and its safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions include the possibilities of cancelling or postponing the upcoming season.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected