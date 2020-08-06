ACC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group releases plan for every conference team to follow

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The same day the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2020 Football schedule it also released the medical plan for the conference’s teams in regards to COVID-19.

Since May 14, the ACC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) has met weekly to share information related to the impact of COVID-19 on college campuses and the return of college sports.

The group has recommended a minimum set of standards for member schools, including Syracuse University, and its athletic departments to follow for the 2020-21 academic year.

The MAG focused its discussions on protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and staff members, recognizing that any return to close contact sports, and to campus more broadly, brings an inherent risk given the contagious nature of this virus. Further, the MAG recognizes that local and state requirements, which must be followed, may be stricter than the recommended minimum standards set forth in this document.

As of August 1, these minimum standards are required for ACC institutions to compete in athletics. Non-conference opponents shall meet these standards for the two weeks prior to competition against an ACC team.

The report defines high-risk sports as football, volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, wrestling, and rowing.

Medium-risk sports are defined as baseball, softball, and cross country.

Low-risk sports are golf, tennis, fencing, indoor/outdoor track and field, and swimming and diving.

Read the full report below.