ACC rescheduled NC State vs. VA Tech game after players test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is rescheduling the North Carolina State at Virginia Tech football game that was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12 after receiving positive COVID-19 test results.

According to the press release from the ACC, “the rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the NC State football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group Report.”

The 2020 ACC Football Schedule includes 11 games that will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates to allow for flexibility if adjustments are necessary.

The game is being rescheduled for Saturday, September 26.

