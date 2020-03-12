ACC suspends all athletic activities amid COVID-19 outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the cancellation of its men’s basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon, and then just hours later the conference decided to suspend all athletic activities.

In a statement the conference said, “The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.”

In the same press release, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said, “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

The NCAA has not officially cancelled or suspended the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments or any of its other championships, but with many conferences and schools taking similar actions as the ACC, the cancellation or suspension of championships is inevitable.

The Syracuse men’s basketball team was scheduled to play Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

The announcement from the ACC also means that the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team, the number one team in the nation, will have to suspend its season.

