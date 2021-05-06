AHL approves relocation of Utica and Binghamton franchises

(WSYR-TV) — While things in the Salt City are staying the same, the AHL Board of Governors meetings Thursday resulted in a shakeup that will affect two of the Crunch’s biggest rivals.

Vancouver is taking their American Hockey League affiliate to Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, and New Jersey is moving their AHL ties from Binghamton to Utica.

.@TheAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the @Canucks' AHL franchise to Abbotsford, B.C., and of the @NJDevils' AHL franchise to Utica, N.Y., effective with the 2021-22 season.



Details: https://t.co/JLXOuZAg4L pic.twitter.com/pUf0Zxhx4C — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) May 6, 2021

The Comets, who will keep their nickname but change to a Devils color scheme, announced a ten-year partnership with Utica.

“We could not be happier for the opportunity to partner with the New Jersey Devils, an organization with a rich history not only in the NHL but also in our own community,” said Robert Esche, Utica Comets President.

“The spirit of Comets hockey and the culture our fans have created will continue to grow as it has for decades and evolve through the next ten years, and we are honored to be a part of that with the Devils. As we look towards successfully developing some of the NHL’s top prospects, we eagerly anticipate this new chapter of Comets hockey.”

A statement from Comets President Robert Esche: pic.twitter.com/7O7vYvrs0m — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) May 6, 2021

With Thursday’s announcement, that means Syracuse’s longtime rivalry with Binghamton is at least on hold. The city will be without AHL hockey for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Division alignment and schedule formats for the 2021-22 season, which will begin October 15, will be announced at a later date.