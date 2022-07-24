PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday.

Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.

Jeff Brigham gave up a two-out, RBI single to Mitchell in the bottom half, then fanned Greg Allen to strand Ben Gamel at third for his second save in the majors and first since 2019.

Miami let a 4-2 lead slip away in the ninth, when Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single off reliever Anthony Bass (2-3). Bass had not allowed a run in 17 straight appearances. An error by first baseman Jesús Aguilar set up the rally.

The Marlins took two of three from the Pirates after losing their previous four.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits and leaving with a 1.81 ERA. It was his first outing since striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect inning during the All-Star Game.

Alcantara has fanned 36 and permitted just four runs over 29 innings in his past four starts.

Aguilar gave Miami a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the sixth off Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

Bryan De La Cruz hit his seventh home run for the Marlins. He stretched their lead to two with an RBI single in the ninth.

Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz hit his fifth home run.

PUT HIM ON THE BOARD

Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday picked up his first two hits in the majors, beating a throw from Cruz at short for a single before stealing second in the second inning and doubling in the ninth. Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick in 2019, made his first start after debuting in the seventh inning Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Huascar Brazoban, Brigham and Astudillo were selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list after the rookie left 10 pitches into his start Saturday with a right elbow sprain. … RHP Tommy Nance also was put on the 15-day IL because of a right groin strain. … INF Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain) went on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (4-9, 5.46 ERA) will start Monday in the first of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. He has lost his past three starts, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) in 16 innings.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.02) will take the mound Monday for the first of a two-game set at the Chicago Cubs. Brubaker tossed seven scoreless innings his last time out, allowing three hits and striking out nine with two walks in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins on July 13.

