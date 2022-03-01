(WSYR-TV) — Former NewsChannel 9 Sports Anchor Anish Shroff is the new play-by-play voice of the Carolina Panthers.

Shroff, who worked at WSYR in the mid 2000s and is a Syracuse University graduate, is taking over radio duties after spending 14 years with ESPN where he called college basketball, football, and lacrosse.

“You have to be a fan at heart; I really believe that,” he said of his new role in a press release by the Panthers. “I think I represent a lot of the people in this town. I moved here for an opportunity, and for a job, never knowing it would be home forever, and it’s become home forever. And there’s a lot of people here who are transplants. Half the people on my street are from Connecticut, Boston, Florida, New York. They’re from everywhere. And these nomads, these vagabonds, have found a place they can call home and call community.

“I want the Panthers to be a unifying factor there.”

Charlotte has been Shroff’s home for the last ten years with his wife and 4-year-old daughter Athena. Anish, who of Indian descent and is a first generation American, is the only minority voice for an NFL team currently.

Shroff takes over for Mick Mixon who announced his retirement after 17 seasons as the voice of the Panthers.