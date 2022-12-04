BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the rest of a game Sunday against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter.

Shortly after exiting, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel, leaving the offense in backup Tyler Huntley’s hands. Jackson appeared to be walking OK, if not all that fast. Cameras showed him struggling to climb up stairs near the locker room.

The Ravens announced at the start of the second half that Jackson would not return.

Baltimore’s season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn’t missed a game this season for Baltimore, which is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 7-4.

Huntley completed his first six passes, but the Ravens trailed 6-3 at halftime.

Jackson’s injury would obviously be major news if it keeps him out for an extended period of time. It also comes after contract talks between him and the team broke down before the season. Jackson does not have a long-term deal.

___

___

