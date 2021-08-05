AP source: All-Star Randle agrees to extension with Knicks

FLE – New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, in this Sunday, May 9, 2021, file photo. All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before noon Eastern on Friday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon Eastern time.

Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season.

Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

The 6-foot-8 Randle played at Kentucky and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in his career.

The agreement with Randle is the Knicks’ second deal with an All-Star to be disclosed in two days. On Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will sign with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker was born in the Bronx.

The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

