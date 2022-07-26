The Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract extensions with coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extensions haven’t been announced. ESPN first reported the extensions. Details haven’t been revealed.

When asked after the Packers’ annual shareholder meeting Monday whether the team had agreed to extensions with LaFleur and Gutekunst, team president/CEO Mark Murphy said he’d prefer to keep those matters “internal.”

“I’ll just say I’m confident not only Matt and Brian but Russ Ball will continue to be Packers employees for years to come,” Murphy said.

The Packers have posted a 39-10 regular-season record and 41-13 overall mark in LaFleur’s three seasons as coach while winning the NFC North in each of those years. They lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game last season after falling in the NFC championship game each of LaFleur’s first two seasons.

Gutekunst took over as the Packers’ GM in January 2018 after working as their director of college scouting (2012-15) and director of player personnel (2016-17).

Green Bay’s first-round draft picks during Gutekunst’s stint as general manager have included cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, safety Darnell Savage Jr., quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Eric Stokes, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Gutekunst boosted the Packers’ defense last season with the offseason addition of All-Pro linebacker DeVondre Campbell and the midseason signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Gutekunst worked over the last year to smooth things over with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had skipped the Packers’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team management. Rodgers produced a second straight MVP season and discussed his improved relationship with team officials before signing a contract extension that keeps him in Green Bay.

Ball joined the Packers as a vice president of football administration/player finance in February 2008. He was promoted to his current position in January 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL