Live Now
Daily Cuomo coronavirus press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

AP Top 25 Podcast: How you came to love college football?

Sports News

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The passion and pageantry that surrounds college football can be infatuating.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,eight people who cover the sport share their stories of how they got hooked.

For some it started when they were little kids. For others it wasn’t until they became young adults that college football grabbed hold.

Joining APs Ralph Russo to explain how they came to love college football are: Nicole Auerbach, Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Andy Staples from The Athletic; Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg from ESPN; and Paul Myerberg from USA Today.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected