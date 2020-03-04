AP Top 25 Podcast: The state of college football officiating

A tweak to targeting. Suggestions for replay review. An end to officials being hired and assigned by conferences.

On this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, former longtime NFL Terry McAulay joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the state of college football officiating and his ideas to.

The NCAA football rules committee proposed some rules tweaks last week and talked about targeting and players faking injuries. McAulay breaks down some of the proposals and explains why the committee has been reluctant to change the targeting rule and why officials can’t be expected to regulate player injuries.

Conferences are trying to restore confidence in their officiating by being more active on social media and more transparent when it comes to explaining controversial calls. McAulay says he has has a better way for conferences to support their officials.

