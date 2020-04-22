Live Now
NFL Draft analysis
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

AP Top 25 Podcast: Who takes Tua? Catching up with Kiffin

Sports News

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays in an NCAA football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft.

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa, who is coming off a serious hip injury, and which teams might be ready to call his name.

Also joining the AP’s Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.

Brugler previews the draft, going deep into Day 2 and 3 sleepers. Kiffin talks about his unusual career path and why Ole Miss was the perfect fit.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPolland https://apnews.com/Collegefootballand https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected